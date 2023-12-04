Joao Felix scored against his parent club Atletico Madrid as Barcelona defeated them 1-0 in La Liga 2023-24 on December 4. The Portugal youngster is currently on loan at Barca from Atletico and he made the difference for Xavi's men by scoring in the 28th minute, who have now moved to the third spot on the La Liga 2023-24 points table with this win. He then pulled off a memorable celebration after scoring against his former club. This victory helped Barcelona reduce their gap with leaders Real Madrid and Girona, with both sides having secured 38 points each. Real Madrid 2–0 Granada CF, La Liga 2023–24: Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes Score As Los Blancos Maintain Lead in Spanish League Table.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Goal Video Highlights

