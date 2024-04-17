The UCL 2023-24 quarterfinal second-leg match between Barcelona and PSG was an intense win. It was an away game for PSG and they came in with a disadvantage but PSG made a stronger comeback in their away game and defeated Barcelona in the second leg by a scoreline of 1-4. The final score after both legs stands as 4-6 between Barcelona and PSG. Raphinha opened the scoring for Barca and was the only goalscorer from the home side. On the other hand from PSG Kylian Mbappe scored a brace. Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha scored a goal each. With this PSG are now in the semifinals of UCL 2023-24. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of His Training on Social Media Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Feiha Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Match (See Post).

Barcelona 1–4 PSG

Paris go through to the semi-finals! 🔴🔵#UCL pic.twitter.com/Qyw3nhkFrH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2024

