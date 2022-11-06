Barcelona clinches clinical victory by a margin of 2-0 against Almeria at Camp Nou in the latest round of fixtures in the La Liga 2022-23. The Hosts kept the pressure on in the first half and created chances but failed to convert one. The missed chances included a Robert Lewandowski penalty as well. Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock early in the second half and it was followed by a Frenkie De Jong goal which sealed up the game for Barcelona. The game was the last for Gerard Pique in Barcelona jersey as he played for one final time in front of the crowd of Camp Nou. The victory made his farewell special.

Barcelona vs Almeria result Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)