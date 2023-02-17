Barcelona and Manchester United played a 2-2 draw in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off tie on Thursday, February 17. After a goalless first half, Marcos Alonso put Barcelona ahead in the 50th minute but the Catalan giants could not hold on to that lead for long, with Marcus Rashford bringing Manchester United on level terms, two minutes later. The Red Devils then took the lead in this game courtesy of an own goal from Jules Kounde but Raphinha was there to save the day for Barcelona as he scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-2, which was the eventual scoreline. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Barcelona vs Manchester United Result

