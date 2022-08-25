Barcelona and Manchester City played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against each other in an ALS charity match at the Spotify Camp Nou on Thursday. Julian Alvarez, Coel Palmer scored for Manchester City before Riyad Mahrez's late penalty helped Pep Guardiola's side settle for a draw. For Barcelona, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay found the net.

Barcelona vs Manchester City Result:

This game goes to you, Juan Carlos, and to all the fighters fighting against ALS 💚 pic.twitter.com/UajzoikpyI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 24, 2022

Barcelona vs Manchester City Goal Video Highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)