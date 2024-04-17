Barcelona fans while waiting for their team's bus before the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final clash against PSG came up with shocking chants which said "Vinicius Muerete" which means "Vinicius Die". The Barca fans kept on with these chants for quite a while. This gesture by Barca fans is very disrespectful. Vinicius Jr of Real Madrid has faced quite a lot of racial abuse from different fans in Spain while facing other teams in La Liga. Barcelona are out of the competition as PSG knocked them out after winning the quarter-final second leg with a scoreline of 4-1. Barcelona Fans Mistakenly Throw Objects at Their Own Team’s Bus Thinking It Was a PSG Bus Ahead of UCL 2023–24 Clash (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

‼️🗣️ Gritos de 'VINICIUS MUÉRETE' de los seguidores del Barça que esperan al equipo antes del partido de #UCL pic.twitter.com/IjGthWW7O7— Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) April 16, 2024

