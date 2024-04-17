Barcelona fans were waiting for the teams to arrive outside the stadium before the UCL 2023-24 quarter-final second-leg clash. Some Barcelona fans went impatient and started throwing objects at their own team's bus thinking that it was PSG's bus. Even after so much of security measures were taken this kind of incident took place. It thus is a saddening situation as it does impact the players in one way or another. PSG are now through to the semi-finals as they beat Barcelona 4-1 in the second leg. Barcelona 1–4 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint-Germain Book Their Semi-Final Spot.

Watch Video Here

These Barcelona fans mistook the bus, aiming to target PSG players but ended up damaging their own team's vehicle 🤦‍♂️#ucl #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/2e4p6ZVOLH— MARCA in English 🇺🇸 (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 16, 2024

A Closer Look

البعض اعتقد أنه باص باريس وقاموا بإلقاء أشياء عليه 😤 pic.twitter.com/scxMEWSxyw— FCB World (@forcabarca_ar) April 16, 2024

