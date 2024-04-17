As the Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo received a red card from the referee manager Xavi Hernandez lost control and was very unhappy with the official's decision. The decisions by the officials in terms of giving cards are always final. The decisions cannot be reversed. 10-man Barcelona lost to PSG in the second leg despite having an advantage. Barcelona have been knocked out from the UCL 2023-24. Barcelona Fans Come Up With ‘Vinicius Die’ Chants Before Clash Against PSG in UCL 2023–24, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)