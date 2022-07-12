Barcelona have set their sights on Aston Villa's talented midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka this summer as the Catalan club is interested in landing the player at Camp Nou. The Spanish giants are currently exploring the situation of the English player at Villa Park who is currently in the final year of his contract and would be available in the market in January, 2023.

Check Tweet:

Barcelona have serious interest in English talent Carney Chukwuemeka, he’s appreciated as player with huge potential. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #FCB The player is in the final year of his contract with Aston Villa and would be available for FIFA training compensation in January. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/8nr1X0bQb1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

