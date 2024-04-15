Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso was showered with lots of love and a lot of beer from his players as they won the Bundesliga title for the first time in history. As Xabi Alonso was attending and answering some questions during a post-match press conference the players of Bayer Leverkusen came up on the stage and showered their manager with beer as they were all happy and celebrating the win. Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen were undefeated in their last 42 matches played in all competitions. Spectators Enter Field As They Celebrate In Joy After Bayer Leverkusen Wins Their First Bundesliga Title In History, Video Goes Viral.

