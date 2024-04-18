Bayern Munich are now in the semi-final stage of UCL 2023-24. Joshua Kimmich's goal in the 63rd minute of the game became the difference among the sides. Arsenal were unable to score and are out of the competition. Both teams were evenly matched but in the end, it was Bayern Munich who was able to turn the tide. Bayern will now be facing giants Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Arsenal have now lost eight Champions League matches against Bayern. Manchester City 1(3)-1(4) Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Los Blancos Prevail Over Cityzens on Penalties To Qualify for Semi-Finals.

