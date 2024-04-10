Arsenal hosted Bayern Munich in a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first-leg match. The exciting match ended level on terms with both teams scoring twice in the match. The scoreline certainly favours the away team, Bayern Munich, but coach Thomas Tuchel looked angry over a referee decision that denied his side a penalty. In one incident, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya played a short pass to defender Gabriel, who lifted the ball with his hands before placing it and kicking it back to Raya. Upon appealing for the penalty – the on-field referee explained that ‘it’s a kid's mistake’. Deferring to the referee's explanation Bayern Munich's coach angrily reacted during the post-game interview. Arsenal 2–2 Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard Score As Gunners Hold the Bavarians to Dramatic Draw in a High-Stakes Quarter-Final First Leg.

Thomas Tuchel was angry in the Interview and the incident

Kids mistake or not. It’s an handball in the box pic.twitter.com/WgEK29Anps — Drackson (@drakson_MCI) April 9, 2024

