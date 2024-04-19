Bayern Munich fans were seen showcasing their happiness after Real Madrid defeated Manchester City in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League 2024. Bayern fans were happy that their team would face Real Madrid in the semi-finals of the UCL 2024. The video for the same is getting viral on social media. UCL 2023–24: Real Madrid Adapts to UEFA Champions League Needs Following Their Win Against Manchester City

Bayern Munich Fans Celebrate on Facing Real Madrid in UCL Semi Finals

We are celebrating because we would rather face Real Madrid than your oil money club. Bayern vs Real Madrid is football heritage. https://t.co/0wjoQtBmhC — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) April 18, 2024

