Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s pre-birthday celebrations turned out to be a little too adventurous for his mother-like figure, Georgina Rodriguez. The longtime girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo was stung by a bee as the family celebrated the 13-year-old’s pre-birthday. Georgina shared photos from their family’s day out, and one of the pics showed her reddened hand with a bee sting. Nevertheless, the family appeared to have had a lot of fun. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016 and are parents of two girls, Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda. She is also a mother-like figure to the 37-year-old football star’s other three children, including Cristiano Ronaldo Jr and twins, a boy and a girl, Mateo and Eva. 'Dad Loves You So Much' Cristiano Ronaldo Jr Turns 13, Portugal Football Star Wishes Son With Sweet 'Happy Birthday' Greeting IG Post.

Check Georgina Rodriguez's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

