A superb goal by youngster Karim Adeyemi proved to be the difference maker as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 round of 16 clash on Thursday, February 16. The German side took the lead in the 63rd minute with Adeyemi running past the Chelsea players and keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to slot the ball into an empty net. Chelsea failed to come up with a response to that goal and will need to overcome this slender deficit when these two sides clash again in the second leg of this tie. You can watch goal video highlights of this match here. Arsenal 1–3 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Cityzens Move to Top Spot With Big Victory (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea Result

Dortmund take a lead to London ⚫🟡 Who impressed you most?#UCL pic.twitter.com/2zfBnc747D — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)