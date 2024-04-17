It was a pure sight of joy to watch for the Dortmund fans as their team has now acquired a semi-final spot in the UCL 2023-24 season. Dortmund coming into the second leg was trailing behind as Atletico Madrid beat them 2-1 in the first leg. Even after a certain point in the second leg, Dortmund were trailing behind but then came in important goals from Niclas Fullkrug and Marcel Sabitzer in the 71st and 74th minute of the game to put Dortmund in the lead. Julian Brandt and Ian Maatsen scored a goal each and BVB ended the second leg with a scoreline of 4-2. The final score after both legs sums up as 5-4 and Dortmund wins on aggregate. Barcelona 1–4 PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As Paris Saint-Germain Book Their Semi-Final Spot.

Borussia Dortmund 4–2 Atletico Madrid

A match for the ages 🍿#UCL pic.twitter.com/uKfkIylaP0— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)