Even with the golden opportunity available in front of them for winning the Bundesliga title after 10 years, Borussia Dortmund fail to win it after they draw 2-2 against FC Mainz at their home. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich clinch their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title thanks to a alte winner from Jamal Musiala as they defeat FC Cologne 2-1. Dortmund were trailing by 2-0 in the first half and reduced the gap deep in the second half. A few minutes later Cologne equalized against Bayern. fans thought they can get still get through but Jamal Musiala's goal put an end to their dreams.

Bayern Munich Win Bundesliga

Bayern win the Bundesliga! 🤯🏆 Jamal Musiala’s fantastic goal makes the difference… the boy born in February 2003 makes history 🕺🏼 It’s Bundesliga title 𝐧𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟑𝟑 for FC Bayern, 11th time in a row — the first one under Thomas Tuchel as head coach 🥇 pic.twitter.com/af8u3NI0Xi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 27, 2023

