Manchester United dropped to seventh place in the Premier League table on Saturday after they secured a fighting 2-2 draw against Bournemouth riding on brace from Bruno Fernandes. United, who have gone four league games without a win, are on 50 points from 32 games, below Newcastle United on goal difference. Bournemouth took the lead twice but Manchester United found a way to equalise both times riding on goals from Bruno Fernandes. The second equalise came from a penalty which was awarded due to a handball. Bournemouth had the opportunity to seal of the game while Manchester United looked chaotic. Brentford 2–0 Sheffield United, Premier League 2023–24: Bees Beats Blades To Halt Nine-Game Winless Run.

Bournemouth 2-2 Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)