2007 Ballon d’Or winner Kak is considered as one of the finest and most loyal players in football. He was married to his high-school sweetheart – Caroline Calico in 2005 highlighting his ‘loyalty’. But the world was shocked after the pair confirmed their separation and got divorced in 2015. The ex-couple had two children together but Caroline was not happy and has now revealed she felt something was missing. She mentioned, "Kaka never betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me." Ryan Reynolds Celebrates ‘Ride of Our Lives’ As Wrexham Gains Promotion to English 3rd Division.

Kaka's Wife Caroline Celico Reveals Shocking Reason For Divorcing Him

