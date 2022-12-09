The FIFA World Cup 2022 has crossed the midway stages and entering the business end. Eight teams have qualified for the quarterfinals and the race for the semifinals begins today as Brazil is set to cross swords with runners up of last edition, Croatia. Neymar Jr has returned to the starting XI in the Round of 16, after missing two games due to injury and scored a goal against South Korea. Brazil looked it great form in the game. on the other hand, Croatia tactically went past Japan and looks to recreate their journey of 2018. They will want to take another step towards that goal along with giving a memorable farewell to Luka Modric. Who will make it to the semifinals first? Neymar Jr or Luka Modric? Stay Tuned to find out.

BRA 0-0 CRO Live Score Updates

BRA 0-0 CRO at Full Time

There's more action to come after a goalless 90 minutes... #FIFAWorldCup | #HRV #BRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

BRA 0-0 CRO Live Score Updates

So close to an opener!! Great save from Livakovic 👏🇭🇷 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 9, 2022

BRA 0-0 CRO Live Score Updates

BRA 0-0 CRO at Half Time

Brazil vs Croatia Live Score Updates

It's the Modrić, Kovacić and Brozović show at the minute. Those three are so good to watch. #HRV | #BRA | #FIFAWorldCup — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 9, 2022

Brazil vs Croatia Live Score Updates

Croatia Starting XI

Brazil Starting XI

Titulares confirmados! 💪🇧🇷 O técnico Tite definiu os atletas da Seleção Brasileira que iniciarão a partida contra a Croácia! Daqui a pouco, às 12h (de Brasília), a bola rola para 🇧🇷 e 🇭🇷. Contamos com o apoio de todos! #VemJogarJunto com a gente! pic.twitter.com/kkWXYxzEb3 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)