After a long break, the F1 cars are back on track with the 2024 season underway. Max Verstappen won the inaugural GP taking an early lead in the championship race. Along with fans, there were many celebrities from other fraternities to enjoy the "fast-paced thrill". On this occasion, Brazilian footballer Neymar has taken advantage of the proximity between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia to attend the Grand Prix. He was seen in the Red Bull Racing dugout and also shared the pic on social media. See the pictures below.

Neymar Jr at Bahrain GP

The Footballer Shares Pics

