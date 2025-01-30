In a one-sided match, Real Madrid gained an easy 3-0 win over Brest in the ongoing UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match, which ensured that the defending champions went into the playoff round after the league phase finished. Rodrygo was the star of the night for Madrid, scoring a brace, while Jude Bellingham hit the back of the net once. Los Blancos have qualified for the UCL knockout for the 28th straight year, finishing 11th place in the league phase, and will face Manchester City or Celtic in the playoffs. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Which Teams Are in Danger Heading into a Pivotal Week in the Revamped UCL?.

Brest 0-3 Real Madrid

