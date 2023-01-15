Solly March scored a brace and Danny Welbeck added a late third goal as Brighton defeated Liverpool 3-0 at the AMEX Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday, January 14. March netted twice after the break in the 46th and 53rd minutes of the match before Welbeck's 81th-minute strike helped the hosts clinch all three points at home. Liverpool's poor form in the Premier League continued as they suffered their second consecutive defeat and sixth overall this season. Manchester United 2–1 Manchester City, Premier League 2022–23: Red Devils Stage Comeback To Win Derby at Old Trafford (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Brighton vs Liverpool Result:

FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over the visitors #BHALIV pic.twitter.com/gtRvJgM4ED — Premier League (@premierleague) January 14, 2023

Brighton vs Liverpool Goal Video Highlights:

