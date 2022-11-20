The ‘golden maknae’ of BTS, Jeon Jungkook has done a fantastic job with his incredible performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. Jungkook performed his single, “Dreamers” to a cheering crowd at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Dressed in his favourite colour, black, Jungkook looked every bit a dream and we are sure BTS ARMY are his “dreamers.” As soon as his Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony performance got over, Jungkook’s photos, HD wallpapers and his dance performance on “Dreamers” videos went viral online. Here’s a look at some of them. Watch BTS Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Performance on ‘Dreamers’ at the Opening Ceremony in Qatar! (Video)

Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Performance Captured in Pics!

He Is A Dream and We Are Dreamers!

Goosebumps

King Act

Jungkook Is Truly Magical

