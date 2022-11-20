The ‘golden maknae’ of BTS, Jeon Jungkook has done a fantastic job with his incredible performance at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 opening ceremony. Jungkook performed his single, “Dreamers” to a cheering crowd at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. Dressed in his favourite colour, black, Jungkook looked every bit a dream and we are sure BTS ARMY are his “dreamers.” As soon as his Qatar World Cup 2022 opening ceremony performance got over, Jungkook’s photos, HD wallpapers and his dance performance on “Dreamers” videos went viral online. Here’s a look at some of them. Watch BTS Jungkook’s FIFA World Cup 2022 Performance on ‘Dreamers’ at the Opening Ceremony in Qatar! (Video)

Jungkook's FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony Performance Captured in Pics!

Jung Kook of BTS performs at the opening ceremony of the World Cup 🎵 pic.twitter.com/7b9lQPRVQ4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 20, 2022

He Is A Dream and We Are Dreamers!

JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY as the first Korean/K-Pop act to perform at the opening ceremony of the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/zAdl0ayMVv — 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙅𝙆 𝙐𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙚 (@GoldenJKUnivers) November 20, 2022

Goosebumps

members watching jungkook perform at the opening ceremony for the wc pic.twitter.com/z3lLI8VVFN — vale 🌊💙 dreamers (@kkukstudio) November 20, 2022

King Act

never in my life did I think I would see a Korean artist perform at the World Cup Opening Ceremony (that was not held in Korea) 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/94KnRGC8J2 — bora 💜 (slow) (@bora_twts) November 20, 2022

Jungkook Is Truly Magical

JUNGKOOK not only showed off his incredible stable live vocals but also his captivating dancing skills at the opening ceremony of 2022 Qatar World Cup 😭😭👍🏼👍🏼#JUNGKOOKxFIFA WORLD CUP DREAMERS BY JK JUNGKOOK MAKING HISTORY pic.twitter.com/nYPuTR1VaO — JJKNewChapterʲᵏ (@JJKNewChapter) November 20, 2022

