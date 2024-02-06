Days ago, WhatsApp messages and audio recordings allegedly supporting a series of accusations against Cameroon FA President Samuel Eto'o surfaced, including "match-fixing, abuse of power, physical threats, inciting violence and spreading false information in Cameroon." FIFA have received a file containing details of the allegations, which is also being investigated by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Eto'o wanted to resign from his post following Cameroon's exit from AFCON 2023, but the Cameroon football federation (FECAFOOT) released a statement confirming that they have confidence on Eto'o and they want him to continue in his position. AFCON 2023: Victor Osimhen Faces Injury Concern Ahead of Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations Semifinal Clash Against South Africa.

Cameroon FA Rejects Samuel Eto'o's Resignation As President

🚨 Samuel Eto'o's request to resign as president of FECAFOOT has been rejected by the executive committee. 🇨🇲 Irrespective of Cameroon's dismal performance at #AFCON2023, the committee still believes that Eto'o is the right man to lead the federation.@MailSport pic.twitter.com/RSpZF48Bci — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)