Cameroon failed to get past the group stage and into the round of 16 despite a shock 1-0 win over heavyweights Brazil. The South American giants, who rested most of their first-choice players for this match, conceded a goal as late as in the injury time when Vincent Aboubakar headed in to break the deadlock. But his joy was short-lived as he had sent off after he received a second yellow card for taking off his shirt and celebrating. He was earlier shown a yellow during the match. This win gave Cameroon four points, which was not enough for them to enter the last 16. Uruguay Knocked Out of Group Stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 Despite 2–0 Win Over Ghana

Cameroon vs Brazil Result:

Cameroon go out with their heads held high! 🇨🇲 An incredible climax to an outstanding Group Stage... 🤩@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Cameroon vs Brazil Goal Video Highlights:

