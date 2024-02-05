Neymar Jr celebrated his 32nd birthday on February 5, 2024. His first since moving out of Europe in the summer transfer window of 2023 to Saudi Arabia playing for Al-Hilal. Unfortunately, Neymar is yet to make a full-fledged appearance for Al-Hilal as he missed out on the action due to being sidelined for a long term injury. On the special occasion of his birthday, Neymar shared pictures in his signature cool look and the caption 'Celebre a vida'. Neymar Jr Birthday Special: A Look at Al-Hilal Star’s Remarkable Footballing Career As He Turns 32.

Neymar Jr Shares Uber-Cool Pictures On Instagram As He Celebrates His Birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

Happiness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

