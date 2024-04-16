Cole Palmer has done it yet again for Chelsea as he scored a perfect first-half hattrick and also converted a spot kick later in the second half to make it four for the match. Chelsea started well against Everton as Palmer scored a couple of goals early in the game and then scored again in the 29th minute to complete his hat trick in the first half itself. Nicolas Jackson scored in the 44th minute of the game to give Chelsea a 4-0 lead in the first half. Palmer then converted a spot kick in the 64th minute and Alfie Gilchrist scored in the 90th minute to bring Chelsea to a 6-0 lead and with the solid defence, Chelsea maintained the clean sheet. Bayern Munich Faces Uncertain Future and Tough Transfer Decisions After Losing Bundesliga 2023–24 Title.

Chelsea 6–0 Everton

A night to remember for Cole Palmer and Chelsea! ✨#CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/p7zII70k7z— Premier League (@premierleague) April 15, 2024

