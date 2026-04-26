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Socially Football Chelsea Book FA Cup 2025-26 Final Date with Manchester City After 1-0 Victory Over Leeds United A solitary goal from Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez proved decisive, setting up a heavyweight clash against Manchester City in FA Cup 2025-26 Final.

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Chelsea have advanced to the FA Cup 2025–26 final after a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Wembley. A solitary goal from Enzo Fernandez proved decisive, setting up a heavyweight clash against Manchester City. Despite dominating possession, Chelsea initially struggled against a disciplined Championship side. However, Fernandez capitalised on a defensive lapse to slot home the winner, breaking the deadlock in a tightly contested fixture. Leeds created late counter-attacking chances but failed to equalise. Chelsea now return to Wembley next month to face tournament favourites Manchester City for the domestic silverware. Manchester City Mount Late Comeback to Secure FA Cup 2025-26 Final Berth After Edging Past Southampton.

Chelsea Book FA Final Berth

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ChelseaFC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).