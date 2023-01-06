English Premier League club Chelsea have announced the signing of French defender Benoit Badiashile on a seven-and-a-half-year deal. The Blues reportedly paid £35 million to Ligue 1 outfit Monaco for the services of the 21-year-old centre-back. Badiashile featured in 135 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before his transfer. In recent seasons, he has been one of the best young defenders in the world. The youngster has already made his national team debut for France. With players like Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva nearing the end of their careers, Badiashile can become a very potent replacement in future. Chelsea 0–1 Manchester City, EPL 2022–23 Result: Riyad Mahrez Shines in Manchester City Victory.

