Mumbai City FC returns to winning ways as they thrash Chennaiyin FC 6-2 in the latest round of fixtures of the Hero ISL 2022. Both teams exchanged blows in the first half, and it ended at stalemate of 2-2. Mumbai City FC dominated the second half utilizing the absence of Chennaiyin FC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi due to suspension and scored four goals in the second half. Julius Duker who played in a makeshift centre back role, could not adjust to his new position and it gave away the advantage to Mumbai City FC. Despite having a good first half, Chennaiyin FC looked completely out of ideas in the second half. Peter Sliskovic and Abdenasser El Khayati scored the goals for Chennaiyin FC while the goals for Mumbai City Fc were scored by Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Greg Stewart, Vinit Rai, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Alberto Noguera and Bipin Singh

Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai CIty FC Result Detail:

