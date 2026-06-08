Christian Eriksen Collapse Video: Medical Staff Rush to Aid Denmark Midfielder After Player Suffers Heart Scare During International Friendly vs Ukraine

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is conscious and stable in hospital after collapsing on the pitch during Sunday's international friendly against Ukraine at Nature Energy Park. During the match the 34-year-old Wolfsburg player clutched his chest before falling to the ground in the 65th minute, prompting medical personnel to rush to his aid. The match was subsequently abandoned. Crucially, his fitted implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) responded exactly as intended. Eriksen was able to walk off the pitch unaided before being transported to Odense University Hospital for diagnostic evaluation. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Denmark Player Conscious and Stable After Collapsing On-Field During International Friendly Against Ukraine.

Christian Eriksen Collapse Video

CRISTIAN ERICKSEN COLLAPSES ON PITCH "AGAIN" INVESTIGATION NEEDED INTO WHY, WE ALL KNOW!@tv2danmark @denmarkdotdk @FOOTBALL @MEDICALEMMERGENCY @COLLAPSE pic.twitter.com/3sL0t4WJQq — ULTIMATE SOCCER SHOW (YOUTUBE) PUNDIT & KRINEIN. (@SOCCERSTEVE01) June 7, 2026

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).