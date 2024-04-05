Eighth-ranked Churchill Brothers will take on the Aizawl FC in their next match of the I-League 2024. Aizawl are placed in the ninth spot in the tournament standings and they would look forward to winning the game and pushing their rankings. The match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa from 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). However, unfortunately, football fans in India cannot watch and stream the match due to the absence of broadcasting and streaming partners. ISL 2023–24: Competition Enters Thrilling Final Stretch As East Bengal FC Revives Playoffs Bid With 4–2 Victory

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC Live

𝐀 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐞-𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐚𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧! 🔥 The Reds are up against The Red Machines tonight where 3️⃣ vital points are up for grabs..#AizawlFC #ThePeoplesClub #WeAreAFC #ILeague pic.twitter.com/O7B1XhXVdq — Aizawl FC (@AizawlFC) April 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)