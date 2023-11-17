Luis Diaz scored a brace as Colombia staged a stunning comeback to beat Brazil in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on November 17. The Liverpool striker scored in front of his dad, who was recently released after being kidnapped, in the stands as the hosts rallied to win the contest after being down by a goal pretty early on. Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli gave Brazil the lead in the 4th minute but Diaz led Colombia's fightback, scoring in the 75th and 79th minutes of the match to help his nation gain important three points. Argentina 0-2 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo Score to Hand Lionel Messi's La Albiceleste Suffer First Loss Since Winning World Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Colombia vs Brazil Result

¡Final de un día a puro fútbol en Sudamérica! ¡Y el próximo martes tenemos más!#CopaMundialFIFA | #Somos26 pic.twitter.com/mnLuYmWQwz — Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) November 17, 2023

Colombia vs Brazil Goal Video Highlights

Luis Diaz' First Goal

Luis Diaz Completes Brace

GOAL 2-1 COLOMBIA HAVE TAKEN THE LEAD!!! BRAZIL ARE BEHIND!! LUIS DIAZ AGAIN!!! COLOMBIA VS BRAZIL pic.twitter.com/4oggAp3kXR — LFCMinick (@LFCMinick) November 17, 2023

