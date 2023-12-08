The Copa America 2024 tournament extravaganza will start from June 20 and we have the groups confirmed for the same. Defending Champion Argentina is placed in Group A with the likes of Peru and Chile providing the competition in the group. Argentine magician Lionel Messi is tipped to be part of the tournament. Nine-time title winners Brazil - led by Neymar Jr. are part of Group D, and they have a stiff challenge from Paraguay and Colombia. Record 15-time winners of the competition Uruguay are pitted in with host United States of America (USA), Panama and Bolivia. The Knockout phases of the Copa America 2024 will start on July 04, while the final will be played on July 14th, 2024. Copa America 2024: CONMEBOL Announces Venues For Opening and Final Match, Summit Clash to Be Hosted At Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

CONMEBOL COPA America 2024 Groups

¡Así quedaron conformados los grupos de la CONMEBOL #CA2024! 🏆 Assim estão formados os grupos da CONMEBOL #CA2024! 🤩 Here's how the CONMEBOL final draw for #CA2024 shaped up! ⚽ #VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente #RockingTheContinent pic.twitter.com/lm1ZtcbAfM — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) December 8, 2023

