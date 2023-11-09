Manchester United's horrendous run of form across all competitions continue as this time they lose a closely fought encounter 4-3 at their home in Old Trafford against Copenhagen and this pushes their future in the UCL 2023-24 to great uncertainty. United secured a two goal lead thanks to Rasmus Hojlund, but could not hold on to it as Marcus Rashford was shown a red card in the 42nd minute and after the incident, they collapsed under pressure. Mohammed Elyounoussi and Diogo Gonçalves scored to equalise while Bruno Fernandes extended the lead again. But it was in vain as Lukas Lerager and Roony Bardghji scored late to turn the tie towards Copenhagen. United now need to win in the all important away tie against Galatasaray and hope for Copenhagen to drop points in the next two games to qualify for the knockouts. Armed Individuals Attempt To Kidnap Neymar’s Newborn Daughter Mavie After Breaking Into His Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi's House.

