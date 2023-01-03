One of the all-time best players ever to play the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo recently joined the Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr on a two-year deal. During his stay at the Riyadh-based club, the forward will be the highest-paid footballer in the world. Ronaldo will be unveiled as an Al-Nassr player today, January 3. The presentation ceremony will start at 4 pm GMT (9.30 pm IST). Ronaldo's presentation will be broadcasted and streamed by SSC (Saudi Sports Company). The company recently shared a video featuring the Portuguese forward to confirm this. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Message For Al-Nassr Fans On His Way to Join the Saudi Arabian Club (Watch Video).

SSC Official Broadcasters for Cristiano Ronaldo Presentation

كريستيانو رونالدو - أهلا بالجميع أراكم قريبًا 🤩 📺 شاهد غدًا الثلاثاء حفل تقديم اللاعب كريستيانو رونالدو عبر قنوات SSC في تمام الساعة 7:00 م pic.twitter.com/RPely1Ngk9 — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) January 2, 2023

