During a recent boxing event in Riyadh, the footballing icon Cristiano Ronaldo and the UFC icon Conor McGregor were spotted sitting side by side. Both shared a laugh as well when Conor McGregor compared his wristwatch with Cristiano's wristwatch. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor are one of the very best to play their sport. Saudi Arabia remains determined to assert dominance over major events in both boxing and football. ‘We’re Hungry for More…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 3–1 Victory Over Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post)

Conor McGregor comparing his watch with Cristiano Ronaldo’s watch

Cristiano Ronaldo is wearing a 'King Gold Rainbow' Hublot watch

