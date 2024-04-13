Cristiano Ronaldo’s personality has a very unique characteristic - he always aims for the best. Despite a heart-crushing loss against Al-Hilal in the semifinals of the Saudi Super Cup 2024, the Portuguese captain was seen ready for the challenges ahead. After a short vacation with family, Al-Nassr’s captain is back to the training ground with the team for the closing phases of the competitions. Although the Knights of the Najd are 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal, they still have a chance to win a trophy this season as they will be playing in the Kings Super Cup semifinal match against Al-Khaleej on 1st May. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr’s immediate opponents are league rivals Al-Feiha, whom they will face on 19th April. Cristiano Ronaldo and Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Enjoy a Beach Vacation, Exuding Fabulousness and Setting Major Vacation Goals (View Pics).

Post Shared by Cristiano Ronaldo

Back to work pic.twitter.com/ZRP50YVO1l — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 12, 2024

