Cristiano Ronaldo ended 2023 in great form for Al-Nassr as he finished the year as the top scorer. The star Portuguese footballer celebrated his birthday on February 5, 2024. Ronaldo is currently recovering from injury and didn't skip training on his birthday to focus on his recovery. The Al-Nassr star was seen cutting cake while posing with his teammates in the training ground and enjoying his special occasion. His Al-Nassr teammates also performed the 'Siuu' celebration as a tribute for Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo Birthday Special: Five Reasons Why Portugal and Al-Nassr Star Is a Goal Machine.

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates Birthday With Al-Nassr Teammates In Training

Football's most iconic celebration to honor the GOAT's birthday🥳🐐 pic.twitter.com/bOM2mCClZU — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) February 5, 2024

