Cristiano Ronaldo came up with a unique reaction as fans chanted Lionel Messi's name at him during the Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 1. The Riyadh derby was attended by a massive crowd at the King Fahd Stadium and a section of fans, those who supported Al-Hilal, chanted Messi's name at Ronaldo while he was walking off into the tunnel at half-time. Ronaldo blew kisses and walked off while sporting a smile on his face. The video of this has gone viral on social media. Al-Hilal 3–0 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Aleksandar Mitrovic Score As Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team Suffers Defeat in Riyadh Derby (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Watch Video:

Ronaldo’s reaction to the fans chanting “Messi” 😭 pic.twitter.com/YK3KYARQV2 — W (@_common_W_) December 1, 2023

