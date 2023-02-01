Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to make an impact for Al-Nassr so far and has not scored yet after two games, one of those which saw his side get knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup semifinal with a defeat to Al-Ittihad. In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man, said to be the director of Al-Nassr, was seen brutally attacking the Portugal star for his poor performance so far. In the video, he is heard saying, “Get out of here. I spent 200 million euros and he [Ronaldo] only knows how to go ‘Siuuuu’. It’s not possible."Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted Jacob and Co Watch Worth INR 6 Crore for Joining Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr, See Pics.

Watch Video Here:

😂🤣😂, What his trying to say is that the only thing Ronaldo knows how to do is SIUU. pic.twitter.com/G1W4lke459 — Seriki ☆The Oracle☆𓃵 (@seriki001) January 27, 2023

