Al-Nassr defeated Al-Fateh in the league game, allowing them to cut the lead to four points. Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio were on target for Al-Nassr's side, while Salem Al-Najdi pulled one back for the Al-Fateh. This was Ronaldo’s 21st goal of the season. Happy with the performance, Ronaldo and his team celebrated the win with the fans performing 'Viking Clap' – a celebration ritual they started a few games back. Synchronized clapping and drum rolls just energized fans and the team after the win. Watch the video below. Present Meets Future! Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr Stars Congratulate Cristiano Jr and His Teammates for Winning Saudi 13 Premier League (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr Team and Fans perform 'Viking Clap Celebration'

Al Nassr's players and fans celebrate their first home RSL win of the year🔥#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/0n86Nk8o13 — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 17, 2024

