Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated his Al-Nassr team, which defeated Al-Feiha 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on April 19. Al-Nassr was without Ronaldo, who was serving a ban for a red card, and they conceded a goal within the first 10 minutes against Al-Feiha. But a Sadio Mane brace and a strike by Abdulelah Al-Amri completed the comeback for Al-Nassr. With this victory, the Knights of Najd somewhat managed to stay afloat in the title race, although Al-Hilal are nine points ahead. Ronaldo, taking to Instagram, shared a story of the Al-Nassr players celebrating and wrote, "Well Done, Team! Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: Sadio Mane's Brace Helps Al-Alami Stay Afloat in Title Race Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence.

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Al-Nassr

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo via IG ! "Well done, Team ​💛💙" pic.twitter.com/0FyKENIvAp — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) April 19, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram Story

Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @cristiano)

