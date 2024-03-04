Cristiano Jr is a perfect successor to his father’s footballing excellence. The youngster won a league title with his Al-Nassr side. The dominant side bagged the title three weeks before the final game and was presented with the trophy on March 3. Cristiano Jr has already won a league title in Italy with the Juventus U9 team. Ronaldo congratulates the whole Al-Nassr U13 team on their success on Twitter with a ‘Fist bump and trophy’ emoji. Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side will take on Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League quarterfinal first leg on March 4, 2024. The game will be played at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium. 'One Year or Two' Georgina Rodriguez Drops Massive Hint On Cristiano Ronaldo's Retirement (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son and His Al-Nassr Youngsters on Twitter

