Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he felt, 'betrayed' by Manchester United, hitting out at head coach Erik ten Hag as well, in an explosive interview. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, while speaking to popular journalist Piers Morgan, said, "I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too." While talking of ten Hag, Ronaldo stated, "I don't have respect for him [Ten Hag] because he doesn't show respect for me."

Cristiano Ronaldo Slams Manchester United in Explosive Interview:

