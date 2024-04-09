Cristiano Ronaldo had a night to forget after being shown a red card as Al-Nassr were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup 2024 with a 2-1 loss to archrivals Al-Hilal. The Portugal star was not at his best on the pitch and was sent off in the 86th minute of the contest for elbowing an opponent on the touchline. Salem Aldawsari scored the opening goal for Al-Hilal in the 61st minute and Malcom doubled the lead in the 72nd. After Ronaldo's red card, Sadio Mane did manage to pull one goal back for Al-Nassr, but it was not to be, as they were eventually eliminated from the competition.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Result

💪🏻 Actions speak louder than words 💬 The final whistle announced the usual win ⚽️ #AlHilal to the final ✅ CONGRATS 💙 pic.twitter.com/y0pD9IHmNQ — AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) April 8, 2024

