Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed a two-game ban and with it, a hefty fine of £50,000 after he had knocked out a phone from a fan's hand after Manchester United's Premier League game against Everton last season. The star player had knocked down the fan's phone while walking out of the ground after the match. Manchester United a day ago, announced that they have mutually terminated Ronaldo's contract with immediate effect and this ban would now carry over to any future club where he plays.

Cristiano Ronaldo Fined, Banned for Two Games:

If Ronaldo ends up leaving the PL, his ban will transfer to the new league he is playing in and take effect there https://t.co/XONGruHh1t — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) November 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)