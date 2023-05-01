Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Pro League 2022-23. Ronaldo scored a goal for Al-Nassr in their recent 4-0 victory against Al-Raed. Recently there have been rumours of him breaking up with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. However, the Portuguese forward has now shut down all these rumours by sharing a romantic picture of him with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. In the picture, Ronaldo can be seen kissing Georgina. He captioned the post, "Cheers to Love." Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Cristiano Ronaldo Kisses Georgina Rodriguez

