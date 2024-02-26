Cristiano Ronaldo scored a penalty goal in Al-Nassr’s 3-2 win against Al-Shabab. The former Manchester United star celebrated the goal with his teammates but also made a lewd gesture towards the opponent’s fans for chanting Messi’s name during the game. Although his actions were not caught on TV, Ronaldo’s ‘questionable’ action was captured on camera by spectators and it quickly went viral on social media. For this action, the Al-Nassr superstar finds himself in controversy and as reported faced investigation by the league. As reported earlier, he went through an investigation for his actions and The Disciplinary Committee is moving to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for two matches and fine him due to unsportsmanlike behaviour. ‘Until the Very End!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Al-Nassr’s Thrilling 3–2 Victory Over Al-Shabab in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Likely to Face Two-Match Ban

🚨 Sports 🚨 The Disciplinary Committee is moving to suspend Cristiano Ronaldo for two matches and fine him due to unsportsmanlike behaviour. Is this how they repay the man who is taking Saudi football global? pic.twitter.com/NjsmvsyO7J — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) February 26, 2024

